Una targa per Mario Paciolla. Il 28 marzo a Napoli

Redazione
“Questa targa che ricorda Mario Paciolla in uno dei luoghi in cui si è divertito, ha iniziato a tessere amicizie durature, un posto dove praticamente è cresciuto, non ha solo un mero valore affettivo ma ci ricorda che la salvaguardia dei diritti umani riguarda tutte e tutti noi, un impegno che ci coinvolge singolarmente affinché nessun essere umano, resti indietro e sia lasciato a se stesso”.
Oggi a Napoli una targa per Mario Paciolla.
La targa sarà apposta dal Sindaco Gaetano Manfredi;
Grazie a Giuseppe Irace e Paolo Pace della Municipalità 5 che hanno seguito il percorso amministrativo;
GESCO gruppo di imprese sociali e il consigliere Sergio D’Angelo per il supporto
Claudio Silvestri Presidente SUGC, Articolo 21 e Désirée Klain, portavoce Articolo21 Campania

