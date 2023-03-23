No alle munizioni all’uranio: sono armi chimiche – Lettera aperta all’Ambasciatore britannico

Opinioni
Massimo Marnetto
Ambasciatore della Gran Bretagna, Edward Llewellyn Obe,

(Cc: Corrispondenti  BBC, The Guardian, The Times)

scrivo per esprimere la mia ferma protesta contro l’invio di munizioni con uranio impoverito alla Ucraina. Questo materiale causa il tumore in chi ne viene a contatto; contamina l’ambiente per anni con il rilascio differito di emissioni cancerogene; causa danni genetici che si manifestano in malformazioni neonatali.
Ambasciatore della Gran Bretagna, Edward Llewellyn Obe,
per gli effetti menzionati – ampiamente riscontrati in passato nei veterani e nelle popolazioni contaminate  – queste munizioni sono equiparabili di fatto ad armi chimiche, proibite dalla legislazione internazionale. Le chiedo, pertanto, di trasmettere al suo Governo la netta contrarietà – di molti cittadini italiani e mia personale – per questa decisione del suo Paese dalle conseguenze criminali, con l’invito pressante a revocarla.
Con vigilanza umanitaria,
Massimo Marnetto – Romagna

