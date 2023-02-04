Il Duo Cagnara

Articoli
Massimo Marnetto
0 0
Il caso Donzelli-Delmastro può influire sull’esito delle elezioni regionali? Un po’ sì, ma non mi aspetto colpi di scena. Se infatti la notoria pochezza della classe dirigente della destra si conferma con il Duo Cagnara, chi la vota ”a prescindere” continuerà a farlo. A peggiorare le cose, c’è un PD fuori servizio per lavori di manutenzione straordinaria e il M5S ancora in riconfigurazione dopo il cambio gestione Grillo-Conte. Così il Duo Cagnara di FdI potrà continuare imperterrito nelle sue gag da osteria, con la Meloni che tradisce preoccupazione compiaciuta di silenzio per tanta turbolenza, come quelle madri maschiliste che si lamentano dei figli insolenti, ma con l’intima soddisfazione nel vederli crescere aggressivi, pronti per la legge del più forte.

Iscriviti alla Newsletter di Articolo21

Related Post

Minacce contro i giornalisti iraniani all’estero

Ahmad Rafat

Napoli accoglie Julian Assange: una rondine fa primavera?

Vincenzo Vita

La democrazia in Brasile. Dalla foresta alla città

Livio Zanotti

Sanremo, non sono solo canzonette

Domenico Gallo

Perché Genova non sia mai dimenticata. Intervista con Fréderic Paulin

Roberto Bertoni

Cospito, perché l’esibizione in aula di Donzelli è solo l’ultima ferita alla Costituzione antifascista

Giuseppe Giulietti