Questa assise dovrebbe svolgere una fitta consultazione preparatoria – e riservata – con le parti in causa, per limare il testo di un accordo, finché non sia accettabile per entrambe. Solo allora il piano sarebbe ufficialmente la base per un incontro dei belligeranti. Con allegati lubrificanti, che prevedano cospicui fondi di ricostruzione per l’Ucraina e una revoca progressiva delle sanzioni alla Russia, in base al rispetto delle fasi di decongestione bellica. Insomma, le armi per la difesa dei civili hanno un senso, se nel frattempo si lavora per la pace. Altrimenti, il conflitto si cronicizza.

Sono favorevole all’invio di armi all’Ucraina, per intercettare i missili russi lanciati contro case, ospedali, centrali termiche e acquedotti. Vedere bombardato il reparto pediatria, migliaia di persone dormire a -10 gradi, cucinare con le candele, mi convince che c’è ancora bisogno di aiuti militari per evitare le rappresaglie russe sui civili. Tuttavia, all’invio di armi dovrebbe corrispondere la convocazione di un tavolo di elaborazione di pace, dove si siedano non i contendenti, troppo distanziati dal conflitto, ma i retro-negoziatori: Usa, Cina, Europa, con un ”osservatore” del Vaticano.