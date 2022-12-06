Presentazione a Trieste de “L’avvocato argentino” di Roberto Settembre

Mercoledì 7 dicembre alle ore 18 presenteremo, all’Antico Caffè San Marco, il romanzo “L’avvocato argentino” in presenza dell’autore Roberto Settembre, già giudice a Genova ed estensore della sentenza della Corte d’appello sulle violenze a Bolzaneto. Dialogherà con l’autore il giornalista Pietro Spirito. L’attore Maurizio Zacchigna reciterà inoltre alcuni brani tratti dal romanzo, oltre che brani di J. Gelman, H. Verbitsky, R. Walsh e M. Carlotto.


L’evento rientra nella rassegna “ROTTE di migrazioni forzate, di diritti e di cittadinanza” ed è organizzato dal Consorzio Italiano di Solidarietà, RiVolti ai Balcani, Articolo 21 e dal Centro “Ernesto Balducci”.

https://www.einaudi.it/autori/roberto-settembre

