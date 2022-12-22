Attenzione: stiamo cospargendo il Paese di disperazione

Opinioni
Massimo Marnetto
0 0
La congruità del lavoro – obbligo di accettazione dell’offerta entro gli 80 chilometri, a pena di revoca del reddito di cittadinanza – puntava ad evitare l’emigrazione. Ora questo principio è stato abolito. E così sempre più persone si sposteranno dal Sud al Centro-Nord. Dove il costo di alloggio e vitto è alto e uno stipendio base può permettere al massimo l’auto-sussistenza, non certo quella di una famiglia.

E così il Governo, nato al grido di Dio, Patria e Famiglia otterrà l’effetto opposto. Questi nuovi schiavi bestemmieranno ogni giorno per la loro miseria; odieranno lo Stato perché li ha condannati a sopravvivere tra caro gas e Caritas; e non avranno figli perché quelli se li può permettere solo chi ha un posto fisso. Questo svuotamento punitivo del Rdc è la fine della solidarietà sociale. E manda un messaggio sconvolgente: chi è povero, perché nato in una famiglia povera, diventerà più povero. Attenzione: stiamo cospargendo il Paese di disperazione. Ed è infiammabile.

Iscriviti alla Newsletter di Articolo21

Related Post

Lo spread morde la Meloni

Rodolfo Ruocco

La scuola abbandonata 

Roberto Bertoni

Bacheca

Massimo Marnetto

Niente idillio, sciopero contro la Meloni

Rodolfo Ruocco

Manovra dalle maglie larghe, mafie e corrotti ospiti d’onore al banchetto della spesa pubblica

Vito Lo Monaco

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Domenico Gallo