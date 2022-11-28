Minori. Denunciato youtuber di 30 anni che ha istigato a suicidio ragazza 14enne

Grazie alla segnalazione di alcuni genitori, la Polizia di Stato ha denunciato uno youtuber, oscurandone il canale, per istigazione al suicidio di una ragazza quattordicenne, identificato e denunciato il giovane youtuber ritenuto responsabile di aver caricato su una nota piattaforma social alcuni video incitanti a pratiche suicidarie.
La vicenda ha avuto inizio quando i genitori di una minorenne si sono rivolti alle forze di polizia raccontando che la ragazza, dopo aver visionato un video su Youtube, aveva tentato il suicidio. Le immediate indagini hanno consentito di identificare il titolare del canale social, presunto responsabile della diffusione del video  intitolato ‘9 modi per suicidarsi’, subito sequestrato  e opportunamente oscurato. L’utente, era attivo su Youtube e molto seguito sulla rete.
“Importante è intercettare il disagio dei ragazzi e dei propri figli tramite il dialogo ed il monitoraggio costante della loro vita online, condividere sempre le password. Bisogna segnalare queste situazioni tramite il sito Commissariatodips.it della Polizia Postale o tramite l’app youpol, come istituzioni continueremo a fare gli incontri di media education accanto la Polizia postale sull’uso consapevole dei social, la prevenzione è molto più importante della repressione quando parliamo di minori”, è quanto affermato dall’avvocato Iside Castagnola del Comitato media e minori del Ministero dello sviluppo economico.

