“L’Italia richiami l’ambasciatore dall’Egitto”. Petizione su Change.org

L’8 aprile2016 quando ormai appariva chiarissimo che dal governo egiziano avremmo avuto solo bugie, fango e sanguinari depistaggi ma nessuna collaborazione nelle indagini sul sequestro, le torture e l’uccisione di Giulio Regeni il governo ha deciso di richiamare il nostro ambasciatore per dare un segnale forte della volontà del nostro Paese di ottenere verità e giustizia.

Tuttavia il 14 agosto 2017 l’allora premier Gentiloni, seppure in assenza di qualsiasi reale collaborazione egiziana, decise di reinviare l’ambasciatore al Cairo:

“una figura autorevole che avrà come mandato prioritario la ricerca di verità e giustizia” per Giulio Regeni, dissero alla famiglia e al Paese.

A quasi 2 anni dal suo ritorno, nessun passo avanti è stato fatto; tanti, invece, gli accordi economici e commerciali (anche aventi ad oggetto armi e sistemi software che consentono di spiare a distanza dati e informazioni personali) tra il nostro Paese e l’Egitto.

Gli unici “brandelli di verità” li abbiamo grazie all’incessante lavoro del legale della famiglia, della procura e degli investigatori di Roma,e degli eroici consulenti della famiglia al Cairo, che hanno pagato il loro impegno con arresti e intimidazioni.

Sappiamo, per voce dell’avvocato Ballerini, che l‘ultima rogatoria non ha avuto risposta, e che i contatti tra le procure sono fermi da novembre del 2018.

La missione dell’ambasciatore è di fatto fallita.

Ci uniamo alla richiesta della famiglia Regeni e dell’avvocato Ballerini:

“L’talia richiami l’ambasciatore. Si dichiari l’Egitto paese non sicuro, non lasciateci soli a cercare la verità“.

Ne va della dignità del nostro Paese.

ENGLISH VERSION

On April 8, 2016, when it became clear that we would have had only lies, mud and bloody misleadings from the Egyptian government, but no collaboration in the investigation into the kidnapping, torture and killing of Giulio Regeni, the government decided to retire our ambassador to give a strong signal of our country’s desire to obtain truth and justice.

However, on 14 August 2017, the Prime Minister Gentiloni, although the absence of any real Egyptian collaboration, decided to send back the ambassador to Cairo.

“An authoritative figure whose priority mandate will be the search for truth and justice” for Giulio Regeni, they told to the family and the country.

Almost two years after his return, no progress has been made; many, however, the economic and commercial agreements (also concerning weapons and software systems that allow remote spying of personal data and information) between our country and Egypt.

We had “shreds of truth” only thank to the incessant work of the family lawyer, the prosecutor’s office and the Rome investigators, and of the heroic family consultants in Cairo, who paid their commitment with arrests and intimidations.

We know, by lawyer Ballerini, that the last rogatory letter has not been answered, and that contacts between the prosecutors have been stopped since November 2018.

The ambassador’s mission has effectively failed.

We join the request of Regeni family and the lawyer Ballerini:

“Italy has to the recall the ambassador. Let Egypt be declared unsafe, do not leave us alone to seek the truth”.

The dignity of our country is at stake.

في 8 أبريل 2016، عندما أصبح من الواضح أننا لم نكن لنحصل سوى على الأكاذيب والتضليل الدموي القذر من قبل الحكومة المصرية، وليس ذلك فحسب ولكن انعدام للتعاون في التحقيق في اختطاف وتعذيب وقتل جوليو ريجيني، قررت الحكومة الإيطالية سحب السفير لإعطاء إشارة قوية في رغبة بلدنا في الحصول على الحقيقة والعدالة.

ومع ذلك، في 14 أغسطس 2017، قرر رئيس الوزراء جنتيلوني ، رغم عدم وجود أي تعاون مصري حقيقي ، إعادة السفير إلى القاهرة قائلين أنه “شخصية موثوقة تتمثل مهمتها ذات الأولوية في البحث عن الحقيقة والعدالة” بخصوص جوليو ريجيني، هكذا أخبروا العائلة والبلد.

بعد مرور عامين تقريبًا على عودة السفير، لم يتحقق أي تقدم، وعلى الرغم من ذلك، فإن العديد من الاتفاقيات الاقتصادية والتجارية (تتعلق أيضًا بأنظمة الأسلحة والبرمجيات التي تسمح بالتجسس عن بُعد للبيانات والمعلومات الشخصية) قد تم إبرامها بين بلدنا ومصر.

لدينا فقط “قصاصات من الحقيقة”، ولا فضل فيها سوى للعمل الدؤوب لمحامية العائلة ومكتب المدعي العام الإيطالي ومحققي روما ومستشاري العائلة الأبطال في القاهرة، الذين دفعوا ثمن التزامهم بالاعتقالات والتخويف.

نحن نعلم، من قبل المحامية باليريني ، أن الرسالة القضائية الأخيرة لم يتم الرد عليها ، وأن الاتصالات بين المدعين العموم قد توقفت منذ نوفمبر 2018.

لقد فشلت مهمة السفير بشكل ذريع.

ننضم إلى طلب عائلة ريجيني والمحامية باليريني:”على إيطاليا أن تستدعي السفير. فليتم الإعلان أن مصر بلد غير آمن، لا تتركونا وحدنا في البحث عن الحقيقة”.

كرامة بلدنا على المحك.