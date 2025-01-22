Solidarietà alla Vescova Mariann Budde della Cattedrale di Washington – Lettera aperta

I want to express my full solidarity for the speech you gave to the new President Trump, in defense of people who are frightened by the imminent initiatives that will be implemented against sexual minorities and immigrants.
With the power of clarity, your words described the condition of humble work that migrants carry out in the most tiring activities and the peaceful living conditions of the majority of them. Your frankness touched my heart and that one of all the people committed to making a fairer world, regardless of their own religious beliefs. And it embarrassed the billionaires hardened by arrogance and lack of empathy.
A fraternal embrace,