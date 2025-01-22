Solidarietà alla Vescova Mariann Budde della Cattedrale di Washington – Lettera aperta

Buongiorno, Vescova Episcopale Mariann Budde

voglio manifestarle la mia piena solidarietà per il discorso che ha svolto al neo Presidente Trump, in difesa delle persone impaurite dalle imminenti iniziative che saranno realizzate contro le minoranze sessuali e gli immigrati.

Le sue parole hanno descritto – con la potenza della chiarezza – la condizione di umile lavoro che i migranti svolgono nelle attività più faticose e le pacifiche condizioni di vita della maggioranza di loro. Questa sua efficacia ha toccato il cuore mio e di tutte le persone impegnate per rendere il mondo più giusto, a prescindere dalla loro credenza religiosa. E ha messo in difficoltà i miliardari induriti dall’arroganza e dalla mancanza di empatia.

Grazie per il coraggio con cui ha preso le difese degli ultimi.

Un fraterno abbraccio,

Massimo Marnetto – Roma, Italia

———————

Good morning, Episcopal Bishop Mariann BuddeI want to express my full solidarity for the speech you gave to the new President Trump, in defense of people who are frightened by the imminent initiatives that will be implemented against sexual minorities and immigrants.

With the power of clarity, your words described the condition of humble work that migrants carry out in the most tiring activities and the peaceful living conditions of the majority of them. Your frankness touched my heart and that one of all the people committed to making a fairer world, regardless of their own religious beliefs. And it embarrassed the billionaires hardened by arrogance and lack of empathy.