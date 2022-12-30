La scacchista iraniana che sfida il regime

Articoli Esteri
Alekos Prete
Una giocatrice di scacchi iraniana ha preso parte al Campionato mondiale 2022 in Kazakistan senza hijab, il velo islamico obbligatorio per le donne nella Repubblica islamica dell’Iran. Sara Khadem è soltanto l’ultima di numerose sportive iraniane a presentarsi alle competizioni senza hijab da quando sono iniziate le proteste antigovernative. Ora la campionessa di scacchi iraniana intende trasferirsi in Spagna per timore di gravi ritorsioni. Fonti del quotidiano spagnolo El Pais hanno inoltre precisato di non sapere se la campionessa abbia già ottenuto un permesso di soggiorno spagnolo o se abbia chiesto o intenda chiedere asilo politico. 
Khadem non è l’unica giocatrice iraniana fotografata senza veli in Kazakistan. Anche Atousa Pourkashiyán, che vive negli Usa, ha partecipato al campionato mondiale senza hijab. Nel febbraio 2017, un’altra delle migliori giocatrici iraniane, Dorsa Berajshani, non è tornata nel suo paese dopo aver giocato senza velo al Gibraltar Open.
Intanto dal 26 settembre sono oltre 500 le persone uccise durante i disordini, inclusi 69 bambini. Il numero di persone arrestate è superiore a 18.000.  È l’ultimo aggiornamento dell’agenzia di stampa iraniana per i diritti umani Hrana. Il report riferisce che finora si sono svolte più di 1.200 manifestazioni di protesta. Una protesta senza precedenti che coinvolge per la prima volta ben 161 città del grande paese del Medioriente.

