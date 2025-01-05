Attivisti supplicano il Papa di chiedere a Biden di graziare Julian Assange

Un gruppo di attivisti per Assange ha invaso Piazza San Pietro oggi (domenica 5 gennaio) a mezzogiorno, portando uno striscione e dei cartelli, per implorare il Papa di chiedere a Joe Biden, durante la sua visita in Vaticano venerdì prossimo, la grazia presidenziale per Julian Assange. Tra gli attivisti spiccava Vincenzo Vita, già Senatore della Repubblica e garante dell’Articolo21 (video).
Il giornalista e editore di WikiLeaks è stato rimesso in libertà lo scorso giugno, ma a costo di dover firmare un patteggiamento che ha macchiato la sua fedina penale, sottoponendolo a restrizioni lavorative e di viaggio. Peggio ancora, dicono gli attivisti, il patteggiamento crea un pericolo reale per la libertà di stampa, perché qualsiasi futuro presidente degli Stati Uniti di indole autoritaria potrà ora incriminare editori o giornalisti “scomodi” – sia negli Stati Uniti che nel resto del mondo – usando come arma il troppo generico Espionage Act e citando il caso Assange come precedente.
Due membri del Congresso degli Stati Uniti – Jim McGovern (D) e Thomas Massie (R) – hanno inviato una lettera a Biden in tal senso e stanno valutando la possibilità di emendare l’Espionage Act per “disarmarlo” e così proteggere i giornalisti nell’esercizio delle loro funzioni. Ma per questo serve un forte segnale che una ingiustizia sia stata commessa nel caso del giornalista australiano. Secondo gli attivisti, la concessione a Julian Assange di una grazia presidenziale totale sarebbe quel segnale e riaffermerebbe il principio che il giornalismo investigativo non deve essere equiparato allo spionaggio.
Gli attivisti fanno notare che il 23 dicembre scorso il Presidente Biden ha commutato le condanne a morte di 37 prigionieri federali, segnalando così al Congresso e ai singoli Stati degli USA la necessità di eliminare questo flagello. “Ha difeso la vita con coraggio e sarà ricordato per questo”, afferma Patrick Boylan, portavoce degli attivisti. “E se grazierà Julian Assange, sarà ricordato anche come chi ha difeso con coraggio la libertà di parola e la libertà di stampa. Per questo chiediamo al Papa di dire al Presidente Biden che questa dovrebbe essere la sua eredità”.
#####
ACTIVISTS BEG POPE TO ASK BIDEN TO PARDON JULIAN ASSANGE
Assange activists flocked to Saint Peter’s Square today (Sunday, January 5) holding a banner and signs begging the Pope to ask Joe Biden, during his papal visit to the Vatican next Friday, for a presidential pardon for Julian Assange. Among the activists was former Italian Senator Vincenzo Vita, Guarantor of Article21 (in the video).
The WikiLeaks publisher and journalist was released from prison last June, but at the cost of signing a plea deal that sullies his criminal record, subjecting him to work and travel restrictions. Worse yet, the activists say, the plea deal creates a real danger to press freedom because any future authoritarian U.S. president can now incriminate “inconvenient” publishers or journalists – whether in the United States or around the world – by using the overly generic Espionage Act as a weapon and citing the Assange case as a precedent.
Two U.S. Congressmen – Jim McGovern (D) and Thomas Massie (R) – have written Biden to this effect and are contemplating an amendment to the Espionage Act that, by “de-weaponizing” it, would protect journalists in the performance of their duties. But, for this to happen, a strong signal must be sent to the U.S. Congress that an injustice has been committed in the Assange case. Granting a full pardon to Julian Assange would be that signal, according to the activists, and would reaffirm the principle that investigative journalism should not be equated with espionage.
The Pope has shown considerable interest in the Assange case in the past. On March 28 (Palm Sunday), 2021, the Pontiff wrote a letter of encouragement to the Australian journalist while he was in the London prison of Belmarsh and on June 30, 2023, Francis received Assange’s wife Stella and their two children in his Vatican office for a visit, expressing his support for the family’s plight.
The activists note that on Dec. 23, President Biden commuted the death sentences of 37 federal prisoners, thereby signaling to Congress and individual states the need to eliminate this scourge. “He defended life and will be remembered for this forthright gesture, ” says Patrick Boylan, spokesperson for the activists. “And, if he pardons Julian Assange, he will also be remembered as a defender of free speech and freedom of the press. That is why we are begging the Pope to tell President Biden that this should be his legacy.”