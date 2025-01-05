Attivisti supplicano il Papa di chiedere a Biden di graziare Julian Assange

[ENGLISH VERSION]

ACTIVISTS BEG POPE TO ASK BIDEN TO PARDON JULIAN ASSANGE

Assange activists flocked to Saint Peter’s Square today (Sunday, January 5) holding a banner and signs begging the Pope to ask Joe Biden, during his papal visit to the Vatican next Friday, for a presidential pardon for Julian Assange. Among the activists was former Italian Senator Vincenzo Vita, Guarantor of Article21 (in the video).

The WikiLeaks publisher and journalist was released from prison last June, but at the cost of signing a plea deal that sullies his criminal record, subjecting him to work and travel restrictions. Worse yet, the activists say, the plea deal creates a real danger to press freedom because any future authoritarian U.S. president can now incriminate “inconvenient” publishers or journalists – whether in the United States or around the world – by using the overly generic Espionage Act as a weapon and citing the Assange case as a precedent.

Two U.S. Congressmen – Jim McGovern (D) and Thomas Massie (R) – have written Biden to this effect and are contemplating an amendment to the Espionage Act that, by “de-weaponizing” it, would protect journalists in the performance of their duties. But, for this to happen, a strong signal must be sent to the U.S. Congress that an injustice has been committed in the Assange case. Granting a full pardon to Julian Assange would be that signal, according to the activists, and would reaffirm the principle that investigative journalism should not be equated with espionage.