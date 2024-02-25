La Rete degli Studenti medi oggi a Roma per protestare contro le manganellate

La Rete degli Studenti Medi del Lazio ha organizzato per oggi pomeriggio, alle 18.30 davanti al Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, una manifestazione che ribadisce le critiche alla violenta repressione avvenuta a Pisa venerdì. Lo slogan è “Con Pisa, Firenze, Catania contro le vostre manganellate”. Al sit in pacifico e spontaneo aderisce anche Articolo 21.

