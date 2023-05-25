Oltre le tende c’è di più – Intervista con il Movimento delle tende 

Opinioni
Roberto Bertoni
0 0
Clarissa e Giovanni sono fra i ragazzi e le ragazze che animano il Movimento delle tende al Politecnico di Milano, in lotta contro il caro affitti di una città escludente e per un altro modello sociale, economico e di sviluppo.
Qui ci raccontano i loro sogni e le loro speranze per il futuro nonché le prospettive di una protesta destinata a far parlare di sé ancora a lungo.

Iscriviti alla Newsletter di Articolo21

Related Post

Due gravi sfregi, nella giornata dell’anniversario della strage di Capaci

Vito Lo Monaco

Occorre un vasto PNSS, un Piano Nazionale di Sistemazione del Suolo

Massimo Marnetto

Alluvione, è ferito il modello Emilia-Romagna

Rodolfo Ruocco

L’abbandono del suolo. Le vere cause dell’alluvione in Romagna

Francesco Nicolosi Fazio

Improvisation! E l’Italia va

Maurizio Calò

“Canale terminale”. Racconti dall’inferno Covid

Marianeve Santoiemma