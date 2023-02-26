Addio a Curzio Maltese, il cordoglio della Fnsi

Giornalista ruvido, come si dice a volte, scomodo. Come in fondo un giornalista deve essere, soprattutto se fa inchieste.
Straordinario cronista sportivo, acuto notista politico ed editorialista.
Ma Curzio Maltese ha saputo andare oltre i confini tradizionali del giornalismo: brillante scrittore e autore televisivo.

La Fnsi piange la sua scomparsa prematura, si stringe alla famiglia e alla redazione de Il Domani.

