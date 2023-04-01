Deficienza artificiale

Opinioni
Massimo Marnetto
0 0
Chat-ILR (Ignazio La Russa), parlami di Via Rasella.
”I partigiani hanno fatto un attentato a una banda musicale nazista di Bolzano di quasi pensionati delle SS., abbreviazione di Suoniamo Serenate. Gli antifascisti romani – disturbati dall’invadente musica altoatesina – hanno ammazzato quasi tutta la banda. I nazifascsti invece volevano continuare a suonare e così hanno fucilato 335 antifascisti. Da quel 25 Aprile la musica è cambiata, ma Chat-ILR ha sempre vive quelle serenate”.

